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The invoice-to-pay process explained for accounts payable teams
By Yolanda La for Brex,4 days ago
Accounts payable (AP) managers at mid-market companies know the invoice-to-pay process on paper, but once invoice volume climbs, the work gets scattered across inboxes and email threads. General ledger (GL) coding runs on memory, and reconciliation turns into a month-end scramble. If you’re the controller, you own the close that absorbs much of it, often without a single view of where an invoice sits or who’s blocking it.