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AI Above the law?
By Sage Ward,6 days ago
Steven Anderegg, a 44-year-old Wisconsin resident, was arrested on charges of distributing and possessing thousands of AI-generated images of children in explicit and sexual manners in 2024. Around August 25th, 2026, Judge John Z. Lee of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit for the district of Illinois dismissed the charges, argued that virtual material such as AI-generated CSAM (Child sexual abuse material) not involving real children is constitutionally protected by the First Amendment.