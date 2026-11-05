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State Quarterfinal Preview: Churchville-Chili and Clarence renew rivalry in Class AA
By David Premyslovsky,7 days ago
For the third time in four years Churchville-Chili and Clarence will meet with a regional championship on the line. Clarence took a 3-0 decision when the two met in 2023. Churchville-Chili avenged that loss a year ago with a 2-1 triumph. Saturday night on the turf at Geneseo High School the two sectional champs will decide who advances to the state final four. Here’s the breakdown: