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Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor now available on Steam and GOG
By Adam Vitale,3 days ago
SNEG has announced that classic cRPG Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor is now available for PC via Steam and GOG. It is priced at $19.99 USD/£16.75/€19.99. Announced last month, Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor is a 2001 cRPG now available for the first time digitally. The new release supports 4K resolutions, improved UI, controller support, numerous bug fixes, and more.