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NieR: Automata new Steam update brings in additional language support
By Mikhail Madnani,6 days ago
Square Enix has released a new NieR: Automata Steam update today bringing in additional language support with Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean added. This update has inflated the game size to 366GB with all the DLC listed at 40GB. I verified that this is not a visual bug and it requires that much space if you try to download NieR: Automata on Steam right now. This will hopefully be fixed soon, but be warned. Thanks to Wario64 for the heads up. You can find a screenshot of the DLC issue below: