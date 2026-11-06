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Phantom Blade Zero Original Game Soundtrack now streaming worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube
By Mikhail Madnani,9 days ago
S-Game has released the Phantom Blade Zero Original Game Soundtrack on streaming services worldwide. It includes 81 tracks and over 4 hours of music. This soundtrack release follows the recent sales milestone the game hit with it crossing 4 million copies. Thanks to Peterline6 for the heads up. You can stream the soundtrack on Spotify here, Apple Music here, and YouTube here.