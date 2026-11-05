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What does good rogue agent disclosure etiquette look like?
By Brianna Monsanto,4 days ago
What’s the norm when it comes to rogue agent disclosures?. While that’s a tough question to answer, Manifold Security has data to start a good discussion. The AI-centric cybersecurity company has spun up a ledger with 59 publicly reported incidents (as of Oct. 30) of agents taking harmful actions that their operator did not intend. In these incidents, which took place between July 2025 and September 2026, companies took a median time of 70 days to release a disclosure from the first incident action. Incidents range from sandbox escapes all the way to supply chain compromises.