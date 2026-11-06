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Jaguars-Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football': What We Learned from Jacksonville's 33-10 win
By Grant Gordon Digital Content Editor,9 days ago
Just in case you didn’t know, these Jags are legit. Making their prime-time season debut on Thursday night, the Jaguars took care of business and reminded viewers -- or perhaps notified them for the first time -- that they are a very legitimate championship contender. Whether that’s simply to retain their AFC South crown -- which seems like almost a chip shot at this point -- or to make some very real noise in the postseason will remain to be seen. This rainy evening was hardly some beautiful exhibition of football glory, but aside from a few snafus, the Jaguars did what they’ve been doing all season by blowing out another opponent. Coming off a 42-7 savaging of the Colts that stands as the largest win in the league so far, Jacksonville had three wins in 2026 by 24-plus points. No other team owns more than one, and the Jaguars came one point short of another Thursday night. One can argue this wasn’t a fair fight. The Ravens started a rookie undrafted free agent at quarterback, after all. But eight games into the season, we can’t dock a team for simply taking care of business, we need to laud them. In the any-given-Sunday atmosphere of the NFL, it’s impressive when a good team does what it’s supposed to. Jacksonville had its stumble in Week 6 with its loss to a disappointing Texans squad, but Thursday served as a microcosm of the Jaguars’ year so far. Trevor Lawrence is playing MVP-caliber ball, using an assortment of talented skill position options to aplomb, all while the defense and special teams play terrifically, as well. Pomp and circumstance have hardly been prevalent, but lopsided wins have. Thursday night showed these Jaguars are ready for prime time and long overdue for recognition as an NFL heavyweight.