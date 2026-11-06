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Bay Point Meth Dealer With 33 Guns Gets Six Years in Federal Prison
By Eileen Vargas,8 days ago
A 34-year-old Bay Point man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after admitting he sold large quantities of methamphetamine in Bay Point, capping a case that also turned up dozens of firearms and a stash of ammunition at his home. Carson Fries received the 72-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., along with four years of supervised release once he's out.
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