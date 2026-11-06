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Creators see promise in Instagram’s long-form push, but question whether exposure is enough
By Alyssa Mercante,9 days ago
Last week, Instagram said users would be able to post videos up to 90 minutes long, a move aimed at attracting long-form YouTube creators. But, aside from offering a handful of select creators between $50,000 and $500,000 to post long-form content through its new “Features” feature, it has offered no concrete monetization pathway for creators, saying it’s “too early to share a long-form monetization model.”