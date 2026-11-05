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Obituary: Clarice Dee McMickle of Marianna
By Wynne Progress,2 days ago
Clarice Dee McMickle, 95, of Marianna, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at the Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City. She had been in poor health for the past month. Mrs. McMickle was born Sept. 21, 1931, and was the daughter of William Horton Barker and Wilma Lowe Barker. After graduating high school, she went to Memphis to attend Southwestern, now Rhodes, College.