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K-beauty brand Laneige bets on experiential retail with a mix-and-match lip mask station
By Julia Waldow,9 days ago
Laneige, a Korean beauty brand known for its lip masks and moisturizers, is stepping up its experiential retail efforts as it targets global growth. The company, which is sold on its direct website and via retailers like Sephora and Amazon, is bringing a new retail concept to the U.S. for the first time this week. The activation, held at Laneige’s permanent location at the Grove in Los Angeles, allows customers to mix and match their favorite flavors of Laneige’s best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask to create a custom product. Laneige first brought the concept to its flagship store in Seoul this summer.