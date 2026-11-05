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Delaware Teen Struck, Killed by Train Was Likely Taking Shortcut to Friend's House
By Rhett Parker,6 days ago
A pedestrian struck and killed by a southbound train near West William Street and Toledo Street in Delaware, Ohio has been identified as 17-year-old Michael V. Townsend, a day after his family reported him missing. Officers responded to the CSX railroad crossing at approximately 3:14 p.m. Wednesday following a report that a train had hit someone walking on the tracks. The victim could not be identified at the scene, setting off an overnight search that ended with grim confirmation early Thursday.