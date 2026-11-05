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Lancaster Sex Offender, 78, Indicted After Trying to Lure Child to Van at Oct. 29 Trick-or-Treat Event
By Landon Fisher,6 days ago
A 78-year-old registered sex offender has been indicted on a felony charge after allegedly trying to lure an 11-year-old child into his van during Lancaster's Oct. 29 trick-or-treat event last week. The child ran away after the man allegedly asked them to come to the vehicle for candy, and an affidavit in the case reported that no candy was found in the van.