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Winnipeg Jets recall forward Brayden Yager from AHL
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,3 days ago
The Winnipeg Jets are bringing in some depth up front. Forward Brayden Yager has been recalled from the AHL, the team announced on Thursday. Yager, 22, has made one NHL appearance this season, logging 14 minutes, one shot and one face-off win in an overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 22. The 14th-overall pick in 2023 has played a total of four NHL games, the first three coming last season, but has yet to register a point with the Jets. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins and was later traded to Winnipeg in 2024. Yager has spent...