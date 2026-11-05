undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Plain City Farm Hosts 14th Boys Camp Auction After $163K Year
By Amber Reed,7 days ago
A Plain City farm is trading its quiet fields for barbecue smoke, auction paddles and a few hundred folding chairs on Friday, as the 14th annual Boys Camp Benefit Auction & Dinner sets up at Freeman Schlabach Farm. The donation-based dinner and auction exists for one purpose: raising money to keep boys in crisis enrolled in wilderness camps that organizers say help them find a better path forward.
1