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Franklin County Opens Champion's Bridge to Shelter Kids Pulled Into Protective Custody
By Maya Collins,3 days ago
Unison Health Cherry Street — Approximate Site of Child Wellness Campus. A former Super 8 motel on Dublin Granville Road has been transformed into Champion's Bridge, a child wellness campus meant to give kids entering protective custody a safe place to land. The Franklin County facility, which includes three buildings, began with 20 beds spread across two floors, though officials plan to initially limit the number of children staying there to 10. It accepted its first placement a couple of weeks before its official ribbon cutting.