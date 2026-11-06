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Arrest Update: Person Shot:1994 Bent Creek Way SW
8 days ago
Arrest Update: The suspect that was detained on the scene was identified as a 15-year-old male. The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Someone Younger than 18 years of Age, and Criminal Damage to Property, 1st degree. The juvenile was transported to Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.