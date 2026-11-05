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Ex-Teacher Who Worked Claiborne and Hamblen Schools Indicted on Child Exploitation Charge
By Bobbie Lewis,7 days ago
A former middle school teacher who worked in two East Tennessee school districts has been indicted on a charge of exploiting a minor by electronic means, months after resigning from his teaching post amid a sheriff's investigation. A Claiborne County grand jury handed up the indictment against 25-year-old Ryan Lawson on October 28, accusing him of a crime that allegedly took place in Claiborne County sometime between December 2025 and February 2026.
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