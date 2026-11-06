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Marc Lore and the Wonder of IPOs
By Brian Boylebrian@thedailyupside.com,9 days ago
Does the market really have the appetite right now for another IPO? And no, we’re not talking about Anthropic. On Thursday, former Walmart CEO Marc Lore’s Wonder Group — which aims to provide a well-balanced diet of food-tech offerings including ghost kitchens, delivery and meal kits — confidentially filed to go public. There’s plenty for investors to chew on.