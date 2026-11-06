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Dollar Tree Gift Idea: Trinket Dishes Filled With Candy
By Kathy Owen,9 days ago
These cute little candy-filled trinket dishes make great Christmas gifts for friends, family, coworkers, and nursing home residents and staff, and I had so much fun putting them together. I found the decorative dishes at Dollar Tree, filled them with chocolate candy, and stuffed them into pretty gift bags. Such a simple gift idea, and you can put one together for just a few dollars each!