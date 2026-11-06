undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Evbagharu's 18 lead North Alabama past Union (TN) 76-66
9 days ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Evbagharu’s 18 points helped North Alabama defeat Union (TN) 76-66 on Thursday. Evbagharu also contributed three steals for the Lions (2-0). Caden Harris added 15 points while going 7 of 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds and three steals. Damarien Yates had 11 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.