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From the Columbia River Gorge to Oregon’s High Desert: Where to Play, Eat, and Stay East of Portland
By Richard Philion,8 days ago
Until a recent fall visit, I’d associated the state with its coast, lined with sea stacks and rugged beaches. But on this trip, instead of heading west from Portland, I traveled east, trading green foliage for gold sagebrush — past the Columbia River Gorge’s waterfalls, through the Hood River Valley’s orchards, and on to the cowboy town of Pendleton before reaching the high desert. What stayed with me was the spirit of the American West, where working craftspeople, Indigenous culture, and contemporary expression intertwine.
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