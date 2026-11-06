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Sabres Facing An Increasingly Difficult Road Within Their Own Division
By Michael Augello,8 days ago
The Buffalo Sabres returned home after a successful road trip with a 2-1 loss to the division-rival Ottawa Senators in the opener of a four-game homestand on Wednesday. If you look at the overall NHL standings, the Sabres are ranked 16th, which is slightly below expectations for a club that came within one goal of making the Eastern Conference Final, but their 7-5-3 record has them tied with Detroit in the basement of the Atlantic Division standings.
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