undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
8 Gulf Coast treats to try if you love a good Bushwacker (Who doesn't?)
6 days ago
Walk into almost any bar along the Gulf Coast and you’ll find a Bushwacker is on the menu. In Alabama, it's on the dessert menu too. Throughout the state, the creamy cocktail - typically made with rum, Kahlúa, milk, cream of coconut and chocolate liqueur - has become a flavor in its own right, showing up in cheesecake, doughnuts, rolled ice cream and even bags of coffee beans. Here are eight spots putting their own spin on the Bushwacker.