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Kevin Cummings wins five Thurs. at Batavia
By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs,8 days ago
Batavia, NY — Veteran reinsman Kevin Cummings hung five wins on his competition at Batavia Downs on Thursday (Nov. 5). Cummings won the first race with Ramapo CCL (2:00.4, $34.90) and the nightcap with Fox Valley Cayman (1:56.2, $3.68). In between, he scored with Cold Road Soda (1:56.3, $4.78), Fly Delta (2:00, $6.86) and Star Pilot. Cummings also had one second and one third from his 10 drives, giving him a one-night UDR of .589.