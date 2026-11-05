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Fort Myers Beach Lights Up With Lanterns as 230-Plus Join Illuminations Parade
By Josh Strickland,7 days ago
Fort Myers Beach will glow with handmade lanterns this Saturday as What’s Up FMB brings back its Illuminations Walking Parade for a second year, with organizers saying more than 230 participants have already signed up to march. The free, family-friendly procession will wind from Estero Boulevard to Bayside Park, lighting up the island after dark with whatever residents and visitors can dream up to carry.
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