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25 Sports High School Thursday- November 5, 2026- Sectional Championship night in volleyball plus State Final Four soccer preview
By Jim Mattson,9 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) -Washington, Normal West, Tri-Valley and Illini Bluffs all win Volleyball Sectional Titles. Peoria Notre Dame and Washington gear up for the state soccer finals. Get 25NewsStreaming on your smart TV — it’s free and easy. Watch live newscasts, recent newscasts, top news stories, updated forecasts, local sports...