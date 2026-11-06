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Gold Defends Its Breakout. Palladium Reclaims $1,000. What's Next?
By Authors,9 days ago
Well, the bulls are certainly giving us plenty to talk about this week!. After several sessions dominated by bearish pressure, buyers have begun recovering important technical territory. Gold has confirmed a breakthrough above previously stubborn resistance, and Thursday's price action is testing whether that victory has staying power. Palladium, meanwhile,...