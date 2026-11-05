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Investors say Carvana lied about title and registration compliance
By Joe Duhownik,7 days ago
PHOENIX (CN) — Attorneys for disgruntled Carvana investors rehashed arguments Thursday that the used car retailer caused massive drops of stock value through misleading statements regarding compliance with titling and inspection standards. In a Phoenix courtroom, United Association National Pension Fund attorney Rachel Cocalis said the group has met...
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