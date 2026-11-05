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Nevada man faces felony accusation of threatening Trump
By Alan Riquelmy,7 days ago
LAS VEGAS (CN) — Authorities say a grand jury has indicted a Henderson, Nevada, man on accusations that he threatened to kill the president. Jason Randall Utlaut faces a felony count of threat against the president. A conviction carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Utlaut is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18 for his arraignment before a U.S. magistrate judge, the Justice Department said.