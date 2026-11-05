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‘Now the fun part starts’: Gina Hinojosa begins transition into governorship
By Kirk McDaniel,7 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa made her first appearance Thursday after her stunning electoral victory over Greg Abbott. At the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, Hinojosa unveiled the leaders of her transition team and sought to set the tone for what Texans can expect from her administration, telling reporters, “Now the fun part starts.”