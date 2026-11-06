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Montana fights to salvage law banning drag story hours
By Monique Merrill,8 days ago
(CN) — Montana appeared before a federal judge Thursday in an attempt to reinstate its ban on “sexually oriented performances.”. Specifically, the state wants the federal court to narrow a challenged bill and sever any portions the court may find unconstitutional — such as those explicitly banning drag story hours — said Michael Noonan with the Montana Department of Justice.
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