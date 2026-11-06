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Prosecution’s star witness in bribery trial of former Oakland mayor testifies about payouts, threats
By Carly Nairn,8 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The prosecution’s star witness continued his testimony Thursday in a high-profile criminal trial claiming a former Oakland mayor and three others paid and accepted bribes in exchange for lucrative government contracts. Mario Juarez, a businessman and controversial figure in Oakland politics and real estate,...
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