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The Vans Wans Tour 2026 Interviews – Mike Davenport of The Ataris
9 days ago
The Vans Wans Tour 2026 Interviews – Mike Davenport of The Ataris. For more than three decades, The Ataris have remained one of the most enduring and beloved bands in pop punk. From fan-favorite albums such as End Is Forever and So Long, Astoria to their iconic rendition of “The Boys of Summer,” the band has continued to resonate with listeners around the world. As part of the Vans Warped Tour stop in Long Beach, Highwire Daze caught up with bassist Mike Davenport to discuss the band’s new single “Car Song,” the forthcoming album Revolution Summer, and the lasting impact of The Ataris‘ music.