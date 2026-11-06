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Community members respond to City’s plan for managing homelessness
By Katherine Kihiczak,8 days ago
It was a full house at Chico’s City Council Chambers, where community members voiced a range of perspectives on a plan to respond to homelessness in Chico. At the Nov. 4 town hall, City Manager Gillian Haen outlined new strategies for “reducing unsheltered homelessness” in a staff-developed plan with 17 recommended priorities for the first year.
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