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New Vice President of Sales Appointed at AZ Wire & Cable
4 days ago
BLAINE, Minn. – LindFast Solutions Group (“LSG”) announced the promotion of Joe Carlier to Vice President of Sales, AZ Wire & Cable, effective immediately. In his new role, Carlier will lead AZ Wire & Cable’s outside sales organization, global account teams, oversee strategic customer relationships, and support the company’s continued growth across electrical distribution, wire and cable, and related markets. He will also play a key role in strengthening partnerships with industry buying groups and expanding AZ Wire & Cable’s presence within key customer segments throughout North America.