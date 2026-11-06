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Virginia vs. Northeastern: Start Time, Streaming Live, TV Channel, How to Watch
By Data Skrive,8 days ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) play the Northeastern Huskies (0-1) on November 6, 2026. The matchup airs on ACC Network. Virginia won its most recent game versus Drexel, 89-60, on Tuesday. Thijs De Ridder was its high scorer with 24 points. In its previous game, Northeastern lost to Boston University on Monday, 93-85. Rashad King scored a team-high 21 points (and chipped in two assists and two boards).