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Why Drug Companies Are Paying Whatever It Takes Just to Bottle Their Medicine
By Bernice Lottering Share To,9 days ago
For decades, the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry grew along predictable lines: formulate chemical tablets, scale standard active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and provide overflow capacity when big pharma plants ran hot. That comfortable paradigm has dissolved. Geopolitical de-risking, national nearshoring initiatives, and the explosive rise of metabolic...