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National Library of Medicine Updates Regulatory Documentation for Auto-Chlor Base Sodium Chlorite
By GOAI Share To,8 days ago
The National Library of Medicine updated its regulatory documentation for Auto-Chlor Base, a liquid sodium chlorite product, on November 5, 2026. The filing provides standardized safety and chemical information for the substance, which is categorized under the DailyMed database for pharmaceutical and chemical labeling. The updated record details the chemical...