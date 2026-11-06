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Rida LLC Releases Anti-Fungal Liquid Containing Sepia Officinalis and Melaleuca Alternifolia
By GOAI Share To,8 days ago
Rida LLC has released an anti-fungal foot and body liquid containing the active ingredients *Sepia officinalis* juice and *Melaleuca alternifolia*. The product, which is documented in the National Library of Medicine’s DailyMed database as of November 5, 2026, is formulated for topical application to address fungal conditions. The liquid...