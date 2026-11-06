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Cosmetic Enterprises Ltd Updates Benzocaine-Based Pleasure Balm Labeling on DailyMed
By GOAI Share To,8 days ago
Cosmetic Enterprises Ltd updated the product information for its Pleasure Balm Kama Sutra gel, which contains the active ingredient benzocaine, on November 5, 2026. The company maintains this documentation through the DailyMed database, which serves as the official repository for medication and cosmetic product labeling. The updated filing provides technical...