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U.S. National Library of Medicine Adds ASSURE-M Indole-3-Butyric Acid Documentation to DailyMed Database
By GOAI Share To,8 days ago
The U.S. National Library of Medicine updated its regulatory database on November 5, 2026, to include new documentation for the liquid product ASSURE-M, which contains the active ingredient indole-3-butyric acid (IBA). This filing provides standardized information regarding the product’s composition and regulatory status as recorded in the DailyMed repository.