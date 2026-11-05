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"Releasing across platforms and through multiple channels was an important part of our plans from the outset" - Lead Game Designer Ryan Fan on bringing Arknights: Endfield to Steam, Shattered Protocol, Switch 2, Xbox, PS5 Pro, coffee, and much more

By Mikhail Madnani,

4 days ago
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