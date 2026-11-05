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"Releasing across platforms and through multiple channels was an important part of our plans from the outset" - Lead Game Designer Ryan Fan on bringing Arknights: Endfield to Steam, Shattered Protocol, Switch 2, Xbox, PS5 Pro, coffee, and much more
By Mikhail Madnani,4 days ago
Arknights: Endfield recently launched on Steam following its debut on iOS, Android, PS5, and PC platforms. Ahead of the Steam release, I had a chance to interview Gryphline's co-founder and lead designer Ryan Fan about Arknights: Endfield, game mechanics, launching on Steam, potential Switch 2 and Xbox releases, PS5 Pro support, coffee, and much more.