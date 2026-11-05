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9 North Carolina Farms Where You Skip the Grocery Store and Buy Beef Straight From the Pasture
By Nathaniel Rivers,7 days ago
The first time I pulled up a gravel drive and saw the cows grazing just past the farm store, I wondered if a steak could really taste that different. It can. Across North Carolina, family farms sell beef right where it was raised, often for prices that beat the supermarket. Grab a cooler, clear some freezer space, and come meet the farms that turn a simple grocery run into a country road trip.
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