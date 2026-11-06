undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Prime Rib at This Rustic Arizona Creekside Lodge Is Worth the Drive Out of Phoenix
By Cruz Montoya,8 days ago
Some of the best dinners in Arizona are not found in a big city. They hide down a two-lane highway, past the point where the Phoenix traffic finally lets go. This one sits beside a creek in a small town, inside a lodge packed with antiques and Old West furniture. People drive in from all over the region for one plate in particular, the prime rib, and many say it is worth the trip on its own.
4