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Will Iger, A.C. Green named as broadcast team for Coachella Valley Lakers
By Jesus Reyes,7 days ago
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Lakers broadcast team is set, with Will Iger and A.C. Green handling the duties in the inaugural season. Will Iger joins the Coachella Valley Lakers as play-by-play announcer after calling games for the Austin Spurs in the past season. Iger has also served as a sports commentator on the Dallas Mavericks' weekly studio show, "The Bounce," and a play-by-play announcer for San Antonio FC, the Indoor Football League, and collegiate athletics at Columbia University and Hofstra University.