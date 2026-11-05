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Snowshoe Trails And A Cozy Lodge Make Minnesota’s Afton State Park A Free-Feeling Winter Escape
By Alba Nolan,7 days ago
Goats have reportedly worked as park employees here. That detail alone made me want to learn everything about this snowy stretch of river valley. The park sits along a bend in the St. Croix River, with bluffs above and prairie on the ridges. In winter, those rolling hills turn into snowshoe and cross-country ski country.
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