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13 Foods Americans Should Stop Eating So Often
By A.M. Murrow,4 days ago
Many popular American foods are tasty, easy to find, and quick to grab. But eating some of them day after day can add too much sodium, sugar, and saturated fat to a diet. Health groups like the American Heart Association and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest limiting these items. Here are 13 foods worth enjoying less often, along with simple ideas for smarter swaps.