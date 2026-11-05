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This Tennessee Creative Reuse Shop Lets Crafters Treasure Hunt Donated Supplies and Pay What They Can
By Amelia Brooks,5 days ago
Somewhere in Tennessee, a warehouse sells scraps of the blue leather from Southwest Airlines seats. You pay whatever you can afford for them. That alone made me stop scrolling. The shelves keep going from there. Totes of crayons and markers. Corks, medicine bottles, fabric, unfinished quilt pieces, greeting cards, and...
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